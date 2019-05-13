Resources More Obituaries for Lois Moraski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Moraski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lois (Gabelmann) Moraski, 87, of Winsted, CT, peacefully passed away at her home on May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Stanley E. Moraski, Sr. Lois was born January 22, 1932, in Winsted, CT, daughter of the late Mildred (Weigold) and John C. Gabelmann, Sr.She is survived by her daughter Gayle E. Moraski, of Winchester, CT; her son, Dr. Stanley Moraski, Jr. and his wife Suzi of Canton, CT and three grandchildren, Kendall, Sasha, Matthew Moraski. She is also survived by her "second son", Harry Briggs, her "third son", Bill Harding, as well as several nieces, nephews, and grand dogs. She was predeceased by her brother, Carl Gabelmann.Lois was a gentle and gracious soul. She absolutely adored and was adored by her children, grandchildren, family and friends. They were her life; now they are her legacy. She loved nothing more than gatherings at the pond, catching up on the accomplishments of her three grandchildren, and spending Saturday mornings and most evenings with her daughter. A lifelong churched Episcopalian, she has most certainly passed through the gates of heaven to be reunited with those who went before her, especially her husband, brother and parents. How blessed we all were to have had her as long as we did!Lois was a 1950 Graduate of Gilbert School in Winsted, CT. She retired as Executive Secretary for United Way in 1997. She & her husband Stan enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod and Foxwoods. Since Stan was afraid to fly she traveled with her son Stan and his wife Suzi and her daughter Gayle to Vancouver and Seattle. In 2006 for their 50th wedding anniversary, she took the trip of a life time on a cruise and land excursion to Alaska with her former daughter in law Gwen Moraski, her daughter Gayle & her grandson Kendall & granddaughter Sasha. Her husband, being afraid to fly, unselfishly paid for the excursion she dreamed of. She was a longtime volunteer greeter at the Winsted Health Center and Board member of the Auxiliary for Community Health. The family would like to thank Dr. Stacy Taylor, Heidi Heath, Kathy Jacques, the 6th floor health providers at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, the 3rd floor health providers at Geer, "Amy's Angels", her very special neighbors the Marchand's, and the Stop & Shop Pharmacy staff in Winsted for all of their help and compassion. Mom always thanked everyone and they all loved her.Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 51 Church St., Pine Meadow, CT 06061. Relatives and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 27, Pine Meadow, CT 06061 or to the American Mural Project, P. O. Box 538, Winsted, CT 06098.Condolences may be sent to the Moraski family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries