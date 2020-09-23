Lois Morgan, 91, of Chelmsford MA, formerly of Manchester CT, passed away on September 16, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Born in Three Notch AL on March 23, 1929, she was the wife of Roger Morgan for 72 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 6 siblings, her son David and her granddaughter Simone Edwards. She enjoyed travel, nature and wildlife as well as bocce and square dancing. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children Deborah Edwards, Carol Cherico, Donald Morgan, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. There will be no public service.



