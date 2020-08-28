Lois O'Brien

Lois (Porter) O'Brien, 91, of New Britain, widow of Charles G. O'Brien, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Lois graduated from New Britain High School, Class of 1946 and received her degree in Elementary Education from Teachers College of Connecticut (now CCSU). Lois was a Kindergarten Teacher in New Britain for 32 years, primarily at DiLoreto School. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Congregational in New Britain. Lois enjoyed traveling, reading a good book, and spending summer vacations with her family in Charlestown, RI. She was fun-loving, opinionated, "sharp as a tack," welcoming to all, and now, the brightest star in the sky. Surviving is a daughter, Shelley O'Brien and her husband Jim Petersen of New Britain; a son, Steven O'Brien and his husband Levi Peterson of Middletown; three grandchildren, Dylan Petersen, Liam O'Brien and Chloe O'Brien; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Hayes of Brooklyn, NY; and a wonderful friend and companion Maria Sepkowska. Besides her husband Charles, she was predeceased by a son, Scott O'Brien. Due to COVID-19, a graveside memorial service will be held at Center Cemetery in Newington, on Monday (August 31, 2020) 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com