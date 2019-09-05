Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
27 Adams Street South
Lois Plourd


1933 - 2019
Lois Plourd, 86, wife of the late Henry E. Plourd passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born 2/14/1933 in Manchester to the late Stanley and Mary (Preneta) Ostrowski, she was an avid reader, jigsaw aficionado, and loved to crochet. Lois is survived by her son James E. Plourd of Wethersfield, her sister Joyce Goodfield and her husband Joe of East Hartford, her sister-in-law Patricia Durso of Glastonbury and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Marlene F. Plourd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 9/7 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams Street South, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
