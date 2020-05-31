Lois Reeve Wadsworth peacefully departed a world she had so beautifully enriched, on May 10th, Mother's Day, three days shy of her ninety-third year of bringing happiness to all who knew her. Members of her family were at her bedside to hold her hand one last time and to wish this remarkable woman farewell. Her passing marks the end of a legacy, as this selfless woman boldly bridged two centuries with endearing modesty in leading and nurturing her family, village and church, all rich in American history, with grace, dignity, humor, wisdom, kindness, patience and humility. Born May 13, 1927 in the rural community of Burlington to Gladys (Alderman) and Edward H. Reeve, Lois was raised as their happy middle child. She would often reminisce about her storybook childhood in the wooded hills and rolling farmland of Burlington. It was here, growing up among the extended Reeve and Alderman families along with her siblings Anne and Howard, that Lois learned and strengthened the values that would guide her throughout her life. Her early education, from kindergarten to 8th grade, was in a one room schoolhouse in Burlington, where she excelled and where some of her fondest memories were created. She continued to flourish at Farmington High School, where she was admired by her classmates. It was at Farmington High where she first met Jeremiah Wadsworth. Beginning in their junior year Lois and Jerry were a couple, it was the start of a remarkable relationship that lasted for over 7 decades. She graduated in 1945 as Class Vice President and Salutatorian and went on to Hartford College for Women while Jerry entered the Army and served overseas. Lois and Jerry were married in August of 1947 after Jerry returned from the service and Lois graduated College. Lois married into a hardworking farming family that had lived in the same home and had worked the same mountain and valley soil for over three centuries. Lois was the perfect match for Jerry, a strong and determined man, as she patiently and confidentially partnered with her husband in all aspects of their life together. The Wadsworth's of 107 Main Street are a family rich in history and tradition and over the next sixty-six years, Lois and Jerry built their life around their family, the community and the very large extended family who considered the Wadsworth house on Main Street to be their home. Although Jerry would most often be the spokesman for the family many would argue that Lois was very much the heart, the soul and the backbone of the Wadsworth family. She not only raised six children, but she was also the main caregiver first for her ailing father-in-law, then for her own father and finally for her ageless mother. Ever the humble mentor, Lois was the unflappable, steady anchor of this strong willed and resolute family, as she always seemed to have a keen sense of what was the exact right thing to do and say, regardless of the situation. She never let go of her old-fashioned roots, yet was always right in-step with the times, never missing a beat in relating to and connecting with her entire family, from her in-laws to her great grandchildren. There was never any doubt that Lois was the true north of the family. Lois was a loyal friend and a comforting neighbor to her fellow villagers, church goers and to all whom she served with on countless community committees. Throughout those years of giving she forged countless lifelong friendships. It all came so gracefully and naturally to her, that so many of these friends called her their "best friend". Lois brought happiness, joy and steadiness to all she touched and was a reliable and constant source of comfort to all in need. Her sage wisdom and pragmatic advice, often given with wit and humor, had a calming effect on all who had the good fortune of being around her. Ever the eternal optimist, Lois always brightened even the darkest of situations. Her dedication to her community was immeasurable, as she selflessly gave her time and expertise to so many worthy local organizations. She served in a variety of roles with the Farmington Historical Society and local Republican Town Committee, many times in leadership and chair roles but always with fairness and benevolence. Her peers always deeply respected the value of her hard work and calming presence, as she earned the role of peacemaker and consensus builder. But no other place, outside the ancient walls of her family's home, meant more to her than her beloved church, First Church of Christ. During her seventy-year relationship with this historic church, she served in numerous valuable ways, from Deaconship, teaching Sunday School and volunteering at Village Traders to Pastor searches, Junior Women's Group and Sarah Porter Centennial Fund work. And despite her deep relationship with God and her church, this spiritual woman never showed the slightest sign of sanctimonious behavior, as she gave and served without judgement. In her own unique and special way Lois embodied the heart and soul of what the village of Farmington represented through time. She treasured the history and loved the heritage of her home and its ancestors, the bountiful meadows and rivers, her church, the schools, her neighbors and above all else, her family. And even towards the latter part of her amazing life, a simple walk around the neighborhood or through an ancient Cemetery still brought great joy to her. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Adrian and Jennifer Wadsworth of Turner, ME, John and Cathy Wadsworth of Bloomfield, NY, Cecilia and John Mulroy of Salt Lake City, UT, James and Adina Wadsworth of Washington, D.C., and Cynthia and Mark Lorenzoni of Charlottesville, VA, son-in-law Austin King of Harwinton, CT, brother Howard of Tucson, AZ, sister-in-law Adriane Stewart of Toronto, Canada, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved Jerry, her dear daughter Elisabeth King and her joyful sister Anne Reeve Komm. As her life came to a close, the walls and shelves of her room were adorned with countless photographs of the large family she had so gracefully influenced and led. And hanging in the middle of those treasured photographs were three other special pictures: one of the towering steeple of her comforting church, one of her treasured 107 Main Street and the other of her beloved one-room school house. It was so appropriate that she peacefully said goodbye on Mother's Day as Lois was the ultimate mom. She is dearly missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will take place in Farmington at a later date, still to be determined. Memorial contributions in Lois's name, may be made to First Church of Christ, 75 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032 or to the Farmington Historical Society, P.O. Box 1645, Farmington, CT 06032. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.