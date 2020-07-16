Lois Ruff Chapman Trefethen, 76, of South Windham, CT passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 10, 1943 to the late John and Mable Ruff. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Merlin L. Trefethen and her sons John Chapman Jr and wife Helene Chapman of South Windham, CT and Thomas Chapman and wife Diana Chapman of Oxford, PA. Her grandchildren John Chapman III and wife Erin Chapman of CT, Jennifer Chapman of CT, Anthony Phillips-Chapman and wife Emilly Phillips-Chapman of PA, Caitlin Townsley of PA, and Emily Chapman of PA. Her great-grandchildren Jace, Sophia, John VI "John John". Her stepchildren Cynthia Lemay and husband Rich Lemay of ME, Randall Trefethen and wife Christy Trefethen of ME, James Trefethen and Kathy of CT, and Merlin Trefethen and wife Meryl Trefethen of VT. Her brother George Ruff and wife Lynn Ruff of Cape Cod, MA, sister Doris Wyman of Coventry, CT, brother John Ruff and wife Lorrie Ruff of Scotland, CT. As well as many nieces and nephews. Lois was a wise woman who never gave up. Lois was the treasurer of the South Windham Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 40 years. She enjoyed many hobbies including watching the birds in her yard and gardening. She was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan and enjoyed her trips to the Final Fours. Lois loved spending time in her Maine retirement home that she and her husband built. She enjoyed fossil picking by her home in Maine. Lois loved going to yard sales with her sister in law Normy. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois was an amazing strong-willed woman. Lois was wise with her years and tender with her heart. Heaven gained a special angel. Her light will forever shine in all those who knew and loved her. Lois's family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. Her graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Scotland Cemetery in Scotland, CT. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are required. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com