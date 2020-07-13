October 14, 1923 to July 10, 2020 Lola Jane passed away peacefully at home having lived a long and spirited life. Born in Vassar, Michigan to parents Glenn Leo Welsh and Leta Jane Hixon Welsh. After graduating from Michigan State College in 1944, she moved to Hartford, Connecticut to explore new horizons. That is where her interest in flying brought her to meet her future husband Francis "Frank" Guglietta, who was a partner in Hartford Aviation at Brainard Field. During World War II, Lola worked for Hamilton Standard doing mathematical calculations and also volunteered helping soldiers blinded in the War who were recovering at Avon Old Farms School. Shortly after the War, she married Francis on September 12, 1948. Lola is survived by her four sons: Frank Erwin Guglietta and his wife Susan of South Glastonbury, CT; Peter Glenn Guglietta of Farmington, CT; Jon Robin Guglietta and his wife Judy of Harwinton, CT; and Glenn Welsh Guglietta and his wife Katie of Payson, AZ. Lola has six grandchildren: Daniel Guglietta and his wife Kelly of Bristol, CT; Julie Carzello and her husband Paul of West Suffield, CT; and Lola Jane Szydlo and her husband Matt of Harwinton, CT; Glenn Guglietta II and his wife Devon of Hamilton, MT; Nicholas Guglietta of Washington, DC; and Jeremy Fluegel and his wife Amanda. Lola's great-grandchildren are: Carissa Guglietta, Kerri Guglietta, Ryan Carzello, Dylan Carzello, Sadie Boss, Oliver Szydlo, Alexis Fluegel, Madison Fluegel, Haley Fuegel, and is expecting a new great-grandson from her grandson, Glenn Guglietta. After the birth of her children, Lola remained at home raising her four boys in their Lake Garda home. She was a great mom who became the Den Mother to the neighborhood boys, where she shared her love of art with them doing many varied and interesting projects. She was very active in the community. Her activism started with her concern of School Bus safety when she observed the process of loading and unloading of school buses once her children began attending school. Taking her 8mm camera, she filmed the processes and presented her finds and concerns to the Farmington Board of Education, which resulted in important improvements in school bus safety. In 1962, she began her teaching career at West District School in Farmington, first as a substitute teacher and later as a 2nd and 3rd grade teacher until she retired in 1994. It was after her retirement that she began to pursue her lifelong interest in Art. Lola received an Associate's degree in Fine Arts from Tunxis Community College and a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from the University of Hartford. She spent her retirement years painting and sculpturing. Lola spent the winters at her Mesa, Arizona home where she enjoyed hiking in the desert and eating fresh oranges from her orange tree in the front yard. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville at 10:00am with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. Friends may call prior to the service at the Ahern Funeral Home from 8:30am until 10:00am. Lola will be missed by her family and remembered for the many ways she touched their lives. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd, Bristol, CT 06010.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store