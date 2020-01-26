Home

More Obituaries for Lon DeLeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lon DeLeon

Lon DeLeon Obituary
Lon DeLeon passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Margaret Wilson of 43 years, 2 sons Ripon (Jessica Gibson) and Woodrow, 2 grandchildren Helen and Isaac. He will be truly missed. Lon was born in Hartford before moving to South Carolina. He returned to the New Haven area to raise his family. He earned his Doctorate in Education at UMass Amherst then practiced psychotherapy before retiring in 2013. He was an avid guitar player, musician and lover of animals throughout his life.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
