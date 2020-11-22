1/1
Lora J. Shannon-Howe
1955 - 2020
May 18, 1955 - November 10, 2020 It is of great sadness that the family announces the passing of Lora J. Shannon-Howe on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born May 18 1955 to Mabel Robinson and Milton Johnson (deceased) in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband, Justin Howe Sr.; daughters: Akure and Kincaita Smith; son, King Shannon III; step-son, Justin Howe Jr.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A special relative and co-worker, Jibrelle Williams. Calling Hour will be held Tues. November 24, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00pm, followed by a Funeral Home Service from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. All services will be held at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT 06108, who has been assisting the family. Face Masks most be worn at all times by those who attend and proper social distancing observed. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
To the Family,
Had not seen Lora in quite some time but will remember how kind she was. May she Rest In Peace.
Gerri Price
Acquaintance
