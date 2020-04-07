|
Loraine Arrigoni Coe, 78, of Durham, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2020 of complications following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Claremont, New Hampshire, Loraine was the daughter of the late Ferdinand "Deno" Arrigoni and Doris (Roberge) Arrigoni. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry W. Coe Jr, along with her three children, Kevin Coe and wife Catherine Burgess, Dori-Lynn Coe, Krista-Lynn Coe Corazzo and husband, Michael Corazzo, her brother Richard Arrigoni and wife Elizabeth (Betsy) Arrigoni. Her memory will also live on through her grandchildren, Taylor Corazzo and boyfriend Anthony Libera, Cameron Corazzo, Avery and Justin Coe, and the pre-deceased Sydney Coe. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Loraine, know that she was a lifelong learner, devoted to her community and strived to make the world a better place. She proudly served on Durham's Board of Finance for 26 years, was a volunteer EMT for the Durham Ambulance Core, and an Honorary Member of the Durham Fair Association. But her most important possession in her life was her family, Loraine loved to cook and host the holidays. She loved her children and grandchildren coming over in the summer to spend their afternoons at her pool, going on family vacations at the beach, tending her many flower gardens and reading books. She was a strong, brave and courageous woman. Because of her dedication to learning, her family has decided to dedicate a scholarship in her name. The Loraine A. Coe Vocational Arts Scholarship will be awarded to a student seeking a career in either manufacturing, medical billing or cosmetology. The scholarship is intended to acknowledge a student who has demonstrated a genuine appreciation of others, an unwavering display of personal integrity and a commitment to "work until the job gets done." Donations in Loraine's memory may be made to the CRHS Senior Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 120 Durham, Connecticut 06422. A celebration of life will be held for Loraine in the future. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020