Loren "Larry" Penfield,70 of Wethersfield passed away at home 3/09/19. He was the beloved husband of Patty (Gagliardi) son of the late Loren & Margaret Penfield, retired from the ST of CT. and was a veteran of US Army. Besides his wife he is survived by sons, Larry & Lance, grandchildren Lance, Kayla,Krystal & Brianna. Great grandchildren Tyler and Amina.There are no calling hours burial will be private at the familys convenience. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
