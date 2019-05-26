Home

Lorene Lugo passed away peacefully last month after a courageous battle with cancer. She was an incredible mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, wife, friend and educator who touched the lives of countless people. Through the years she brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. She also helped establish significant educational policy through her role as a teacher and administrator, including creating Hartford's job sharing program. Lorene is survived by her daughter, Julianne Avallone, and her grandson, Joseph.Please join us to celebrate the lives of Lorene and Joseph Lugo on June 2, 2019 at The First and Last Tavern in Hartford from 12-2pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
