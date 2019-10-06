Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Lorenzo Vallera
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Higganum, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenzo Vallera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenzo "Renzy" Vallera


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorenzo "Renzy" Vallera, 91, of Haddam, passed away peacefully Friday October 4, 2019. Born in Meriden, son of the late Venanzio and Marie (DeDominicis) Vallera. The family moved to Haddam in 1947 to establish and run the family apple orchard known as Hazenhurst Orchards. Renzy was a Correctional Officer for the State of Connecticut retiring in 1987. He was an active participant in the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company beginning in 1952, serving as Chief from 1956 to 1958 and becoming a life member in 1961. Renzy was an active member of the St. Peter's Church in Higganum, he was involved with the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight, the Elk's Club, the Lions Club, in addition to many town committees over the years. Renzy is survived by his former wife, Sandra Parmelee Vallera, his children, Paula (Barry) Kelley, Gale Stekl, Ken (Laura Sprague) Vallera, Beth (Larry) Gaiss, Candy Veazie; 10 grandchildren, 4 1/2 great grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (Oct. 10th) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, Haddam Ambulance Association, St. Peter Church, or an animal rescue organization. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorenzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now