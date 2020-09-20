Loreta (Colantonio) Cavallaro, 93, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Guerino Cavallaro, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loreta was born on October 31, 1926 in Pratola Peligna, L'Aquila, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Giuseppa (DiCesare) Colantonio. Loreta immigrated to the United States in 1952, creating the gateway for her family to join her in America. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Loreta will be dearly missed by her daughters, Gisella Mozzicato and husband Gino of Wethersfield and Silvana DiPietro and husband Anthony of Rocky Hill. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Gina Mozzicato, Paolo Mozzicato and wife Jackie, Rino Mozzicato and wife Kelly, Sabina Skarzynski, Adriana Caro and husband Israel and Lori DiPietro. In addition she leaves, Max, Samara and soon to be born granddaughter Mozzicato, Rino and Olivia Mozzicato, Julian and Gianna Skarzynski, Matea and Brielle Caro. She also leaves her sister Giovanna Pace and sisters-in-law Lucia Cavallaro and Maria Cavallaro. Loreta will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States, Italy and France. In addition to her husband and parents, Loreta was predeceased by her brothers, Erminio Colantonio, Vittorio Colantonio, Giambattista Colantonio, sisters-in-law, Caterina Cavallaro, Italia Colaiacovo and Vittoria Pichelin, brothers-in-law, Nunzio Cavallaro, Emilio Cavallaro, Antonio Cavallaro, Arnaldo Pace, Norberto Pichelin and Pasquale Colaiacovo The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 21st from 5-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. The funeral procession will depart at 10:00 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield followed by entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations in Loreta's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.