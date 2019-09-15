Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Silver Lane Cemetery
1312 Silver Lane
East Hartford, CT
Loretta E. Wilcox, 91, of Hartford, formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019. She was born in North Tarrytown, New York, a daughter of the late John and Ina (Vautaier) Sullivan. She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Wilcox in 2001. She is survived by her son Clayton Wilcox, II of East Hartford and her daughter Linda Wilcox of Hartford. A graveside service will be Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10AM in Silver Lane Cemetery, 1312 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118. There are no visiting hours. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108 is entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
