Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Fahey


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Fahey Obituary
Loretta (Tarckini) Fahey, lifelong Avon resident passed away October 4, 2019. Born on June 5,1927 to Ceaser and Susie, she was predeceased by her parents and siblings Emil, Emma Reeser, Daisy Dallis, Caroline Clement and Ernie. She was also predeceased by her cousin and childhood friend Irene Marsh and a nephew James Manzi. She was married to the late John Fahey for 31 years. She will be remembered with love and gratitude by daughters Diane Gradl (Robert) of Rochester NY and Pamela Fahey (Richard Holloway) of Avon CT. She was the loving Noni of Christopher Costales and great Noni to Zoey and Haley Jo Costales. She leaves her God-son Raymond Manzi and many other family members and friends who will miss her stories about family and Avon history. She worked in the construction industry for many years before retiring and working at Walmart. She was an auxiliary member of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society of Avon and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She loved the seashore. She was fiercely independent. At her request burial will be private. Friends may gather on Friday, October 11, at 12:00 noon at the Prince Thomas of Savoy Society, 32 Old Farms Road, Avon. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided during this difficult time by the MSICU team of St. Francis Hospital and her great-niece Debbie Manzi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAVARH, 225 Commerce Drive, Canton, CT 06019-2478. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.