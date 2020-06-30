Loretta G. Walling
Loretta G. Walling 77, of Manchester passed away June 28 at Hartford hospital after a short illness. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Joseph Walling Jr., parents Oscar Giddens and Florence Muir Giddens. Loretta was also predeceased by her sisters Margaret Bennett and Freda Schaffer and a brother George Giddens. Loretta is survived by her 3 children Joseph Walling III and his wife Victoria of Ellington , Mark Walling and his wife Kristina of Rocky Hill, and Laura Walling of Manchester; 4 grandchildren, John Walling and his wife Nikki of Willimantic, Ashley Hosig and her husband Gavin of Enfield, and Jake and Michael Walling of Rocky Hill; and many nieces and nephews. Loretta loved to crochet and go on summer vacations with her husband Joe. Loretta's family would like to thank the Nurses and Hospice at Hartford Hospital for the care and compassion they provided. Calling hours will be Wednesday (Today) July 1st, from 5-8 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 10 a.m., at the funeral home with burial to follow at Buckland Cemetery in Manchester. All attending are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
