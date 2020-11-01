1/1
Loretta N. Miller
Loretta (Poulan) Miller 91, passed away Wednesday Oct. 21, after a brief illness. Loretta was a resident of Farmington for over 50 years. She helped support her family as a seamstress, a care giver, and a waitress at Oasis restaurant. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Charles F. Miller, her son Bryan F. Miller and grandson Michael Silva. She is survived by her children Nancy Silva, Robert Miller (Jaime), Pamela Campbell (Craig), David Miller (Sandra) and daughter in-law Esther Miller, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
