Lorette M. (Simoneau) Deden, 90, of Bristol, CT died peacefully and surrounded by family in Manchester, CT, on June 15, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Born on May 20, 1930 in Bristol into a large, extended French Canadian family from Lac Noir, Quebec, Lorette attended St. Anne's School in Bristol. She graduated from the Sisters of the Assumption boarding high school for girls in Nicolet, Quebec. After graduation, she entered the convent as a novice. She left after two years for health reasons, returned to Bristol and worked as a clerk at a car dealership. She married John Deden on November 30, 1957, and they lived in Mundelein, IL, for a year before returning to Bristol. A thrifty and inventive home manager who knew how to stretch a dollar, she returned to work in 1975 when her children were older. She took a shorthand class and became a clerk at Tunxis Community College in the Business Office until her retirement in 1992. Lorette's faith was very important to her, and she served for more than 30 years as a lector at St. Matthew's Church in Bristol, led the rosary, and taught classes for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. She was humbled to receive the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford. She traveled to Israel twice with a group from her church. She treasured and recounted the trips for the rest of her life, amazed by the religious sites and enjoying a ride on a camel. Perhaps influenced by her children's taste in music, Lorette embraced rock n' roll, and she could often be found dancing and singing to Van Halen, J. Geils, Jim Morrison, or really any song with a good beat. Once Sting left that little band known as the Police (according to her) and went out on his own, she became his biggest fan. Well into her 60s, she jammed at many of his concerts with her daughter. Having college-attending kids also helped Lorette develop her love of a good cold beer and visiting craft breweries, and she especially enjoyed a beer with pizza and popcorn on Friday and Saturday nights. She had a passion for hand quilting, and many family and friends received her beautiful quilts as gifts. She came from a line of quilters, her mother and her Memere, and her wonderful creativity and ideas sometimes got her into what she would call trouble. Even as she sewed herself into odd corners, she persevered and felt that her mother would guide her from heaven, giving her the inspiration to find her way out and finish. She was a loving, giving mother and Memere, always offering encouragement, comfort, hugs, advice, a positive outlook, a prayer, an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on. Lorette was always ready to travel for an adventure with her grown children and grandchild. Their constant residential moves kept her navigational skills sharp and her address book a mess, whether close to home in Connecticut or upstate New York, Boston or Maine. A few highlights of her adventures include: two cross country trips with her son, in his 18-wheeler tractor trailer and excursions into the Maine north woods; many trips to the beach north of Boston, and always going in the water no matter what the temperature; going to the movies and Friendly's with her grandson; vacations in Vermont at a family lake house; and critiquing quilts at shows, patiently enduring and solving sewing 'projects' and enjoying Red Lobster dinners and cocktails with umbrellas with her daughter in upstate NY. If there was a lull in those children's visits, she'd fill in the time with flights to visit other relatives and friends in Hilton Head, Florida, and New Mexico, or a drive to Canada. She is survived by her husband, John, her children, Julie Deden, Sharon Brezner and her husband Martin, Mark Deden and his wife Vicki Collins, Sandra Deden, and beloved grandson, Lucas Deden-Binder. She is also survived by several sister-in-laws, many caring cousins, two nieces, a nephew, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lena (Lumina) Simoneau, and her two brothers, Joseph R. Simoneau and Roger J. Simoneau. The family would like to thank Melissa R. for your loving companionship and friendship with Lorette for these last years. You are like a sister to us. We would also like to thank Mulberry Gardens in Southington, Anca and the devoted staff at Hughes Health and Rehab for your dedicated care of Lorette these past months, and for the amazing nurses, aides and staff from Masonicare and Companions for Living, for helping us guide Lorette through the final days of her journey with strength and grace. For the health and safety of all those Lorette loved, the funeral mass at St. Matthew will be private, and burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Lorette's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Matthews, the Alzheimer's Association, or any of the organizations who cared for Lorette. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Deden family. Please visit Lorette's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.