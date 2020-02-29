Hartford Courant Obituaries
Loretto Mary Fitzpatrick


1932 - 2020
Loretto Mary Fitzpatrick Obituary
Loretto passed away Tuesday, in West Hartford, she was born on March 4, 1932 to Mary (Feher) and Edmond J. Fitzpatrick, Sr., in Hartford, CT. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Grammar School, Mount St. Joseph's Academy in West Hartford. Following high school, she entered the Sisters of Mercy, graduating from St. Joseph's College. She taught in various schools throughout Connecticut. She earned two Master's Degrees in Education and in Pastoral Counseling. Loretto enjoyed 32 years as a Sister of Mercy. She them worked at Phoenix Insurance Co. until her retirement. She wrote beautiful poetry and was an accomplished calligrapher, pianist, organ and accordion player. Her photography efforts were outstanding. Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, USN Capt. Edmond J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (ret), brother-in-law Richard J. Curry, and a niece Debora Curry. She is survived by two sisters Virginia Fitzgerald, Albug, NM and Marilyn Curry of Agawam, MA, a sister-in-law Joan Fitzpatrick of Williamsburg, as well as 11 nieces and nephews, many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to acknowledge three dear friends Linda Cipriano, Lori Macgowan, and Patricia Marchand of Connecticut. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, beginning with visitation from 9:15-9:45 a.m. at St. Mary Home, 2021 Albany Ave. West Hartford, a funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Mary Home at the same address. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Molloy Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 29, 2020
