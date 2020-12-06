Lori Ann Skinner, 47, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, she was a resident of Berlin. Lori was employed as a Training Manager for Quadient, Inc. of Milford for over ten years. She was a member of Greater Hartford 4-H since middle school, attending the 4-H camp in the summer and worked there as a camp counselor for many years. Lori loved photography, as evidenced by the thousands of pictures of her family and friends left on her cell phone. Surviving are Lori's two daughters, Cassidy and Samantha Delude; Lori's father, Larry Skinner and his wife Tracey; a brother, Timothy Skinner; a sister, Cindy Girouard and her husband Paul and their two daughters Lauren and Jenna; her fiancée, John Frink; and her best friend, Carmen Labarces, and many, many longtime friends. Lori was predeceased by her mother, Carol (Kozikowski) Skinner. Lori's family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care. There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of Lori with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com



