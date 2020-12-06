1/1
Lori Ann Skinner
Lori Ann Skinner, 47, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, she was a resident of Berlin. Lori was employed as a Training Manager for Quadient, Inc. of Milford for over ten years. She was a member of Greater Hartford 4-H since middle school, attending the 4-H camp in the summer and worked there as a camp counselor for many years. Lori loved photography, as evidenced by the thousands of pictures of her family and friends left on her cell phone. Surviving are Lori's two daughters, Cassidy and Samantha Delude; Lori's father, Larry Skinner and his wife Tracey; a brother, Timothy Skinner; a sister, Cindy Girouard and her husband Paul and their two daughters Lauren and Jenna; her fiancée, John Frink; and her best friend, Carmen Labarces, and many, many longtime friends. Lori was predeceased by her mother, Carol (Kozikowski) Skinner. Lori's family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care. There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of Lori with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Berlin, CT 06037
(860) 223-0981
7 entries
December 5, 2020
Lori was a wonderful mom we had many times together with her and Jim and the girls she spoke highly of her family So sorry for your loss May God Bless you all
Holly and ray kopcza
Friend
December 5, 2020
Larry and Tracey, Nina and I are so sorry to hear of your daughter's passing. We send our condolences and many prayers to you and your family.
Rick & Nina DeDominicis
Friend
December 4, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Lori was a very nice young lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Tom coccomo
Classmate
December 4, 2020
So sad to learn of Lori's passing, she always had a smile on her face, and made all of her classes enjoyable, she will be missed. My condolences to all, may she forever rest.
Brenda Nickerson
Coworker
December 4, 2020
I got to know Lori when our children attended preschool together. I'm so glad that I was able to reconnect with them when they moved to Berlin. Your friendship will be missed.
Patty Devaux
Friend
December 4, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Lori on the Hartford County 4-H Camp Board of Trustees. Her love of 4-H Camp and her dedication to it's present and future was apparent. Lori often offered assistance and insight that was very much appreciated. She will be truly missed.
Patricia Miele - Windsor, CT
December 4, 2020
