Lori C. (Reardon) Chiarenza, 64, of West Hartford, loving and devoted mother of Rocco A. and Teresa G. Chiarenza, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after brief battle with cancer, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her children. Lori was born on February 14, 1956, and was the daughter of the late James and Crystal (Buehler) Reardon. The widow of Rocco C. Chiarenza for almost thirty years, she devoted her life to her children. As a Valentine's baby, she had a lot love to give and spread it around to each and every person she met, developing instant and lasting friendships. She had a special place in her heart for her second family at Casa Mia, her dear friends from her time at Whiting Lane School in West Hartford and her former coworkers at Otis Elevator, from which she recently retired after almost twenty years of service. Although she was a 1974 graduate of Somers High School, having moved her senior year, in her heart she will always be a graduate of Enrico Fermi. Having attended "her" 45th reunion of Fermi not long ago, she never stopped talking about catching up with old friends. Lori was what could only be described as a big fish in a small pond. Her outgoing personality was infectious to those around her and she had a way to tell her stories and capture the whole room's attention. Her love and compassion for others was met equally with others' love for her. She flourished being around her family and friends, cherishing each and every relationship she developed. Lori is survived by her son, Rocco A. Chiarenza of Newington, her daughter, Teresa Chiarenza of South Windsor, her three sisters, Liane Reardon of Windsor Locks, Patrecia Bransford and her husband Kevin of Deltona, Florida, and Pamela Zimmerman of Somers, and her baby brother James Reardon Jr. and his wife Susan of Windsor Locks, as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family members. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday August 10 at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A private service will be held at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's memory to the American Cancer Society
