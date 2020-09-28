Lori Janet Bono, 50, of Glastonbury passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Walter R. and Janet R. (Holmquist) Bono of Glastonbury. Lori was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1988. Lori then graduated from the University of Rhode Island and went on to obtain her Masters degree from the University of Hartford. Lori taught English at RHAM High School for over twenty years. She loved working with freshman, helping them navigate the difficult transition from middle to high school. In her own gentle way, she touched the lives of thousands of students. Although her absence will be felt in the halls of the high school, her spirit of kindness and compassion will remain. A devoted mother, Lori treasured her son, Jack, who was the light of her life. Jack inherited his mother's abundant thoughtfulness, empathy, and kindness. Fun loving, witty and animated, Lori's captivating smile could light up a room. Lori's cleverness and sense of humor kept her family entertained, and her nieces and nephews loved to spend time with her. Lori created stunning floral designs and loved gardening. Finding beauty and comfort in nature, Lori loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. She also loved dogs and had many devoted companions over the years. Exceptionally intelligent, Lori loved to read and collect books. She also collected antiques, loved family heirlooms, and documented old family stories, indulging her natural curiosity and sense of connection to the past. In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her son John "Jack" Gilnack of Glastonbury, her sisters; Lynne Mehlman and her husband Jeff of MA, Sara Pagano of OR, Amy Churyk and her husband Stefan of Haddam Neck, as well as her nieces and nephews, Phelan, Jacob, Julia, Alana and Dylan. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
. Donations in her name may be made to https://highwatchrecovery.org/donate/