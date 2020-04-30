|
Lorita Headley, 80, of Bloomfield (previous Hartford resident), passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital. Lorita was born December 1939 in St. Peter, Barbados (West Indies) to Clifford and Rosalie (Nelson) Headley. She was employed as a Dietary Assistant by Hartford Hospital for over 33 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Jenkins; her son, Rickey Headley; and her grandchild, Samantha Jenkins, who all were the most important part of her life. She also left behind her sister, Eunice Grimes; and her brother, Osbert Headley and his wife Joyce Headley; her nieces, Jennifer Grimes, Ruby Grimes, Angela and her husband Kasey Gobin, Renee and her husband Brett Baisden, Mary and her husband Grantley Lamming, Eudora and her husband James Wandishion; her nephews, John and his wife Sandra Headley, Shemar Mclean, Osbert Headley Junior and his wife Priscilla Headley, Andrew Goodman, and Christopher Goodman; her cousin, Ena and her husband Oswald Smith. She was predeceased by her soul mate, James Leslie; her mother, Rosalie; and father, Clifford Headley; her sisters: Carmen Stuart, Daphne Headley; her brothers: George Headley, Livingston Headley; her niece, Velda Goodman; and her brother-in-law, Harold Grimes. She also left a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and beloved friends. Lorita was blessed to travel safely to Barbados in 2018 with her niece Angela. She spent quality time with her nieces: Erene Knight, Juineata Pedro, Mary Lamming, and with her nephews: Wayne, Victor, Robert Peter, Charlie, Martin, Livvy Headley. She also spent quality time with her beloved friend, May Goodman. Lorita enjoyed cooking Bajan dishes. Her favorite dish was oxtail with rice and peas. She often share her home cooked meals and was known as a skilled, passionate Bajan cook. She was a loving, caring woman with a great sense of humor. She faithfully called her sister Eunice, brother Osbert, and best friend Wilma every day. Lorita will be greatly missed, especially by her loving family, who were the joy of her life. She faithfully celebrated Christmas and her Birthday every year with large crowds of her loved ones in her home. A small private funeral service for immediate family will be held at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, on Saturday, May 2. A memorial service will be held at a later date celebrating Lorita's life. To extend condolences or donations in memory of Lorita for her memorial service may be made to her beloved family, 156 Wintonbury Ave. Apt. C202, Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020