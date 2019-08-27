Home

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
The First Congregational Church of Deep River
1 Church Street
Deep River, CT
Lorna Lee La Flair


1949 - 2019
Lorna Lee La Flair Obituary
Lorna Lee (Tos) La Flair, 69 of Chester died peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, U.S. Navy Capt. (Retired) Keith R. La Flair and children Erin (La Flair) Wernert (Dr. John Wernert) and Michael La Flair, and granddaughters, Helen and Anna Wernert and her sister Joan (Tos) Papan. Lorna's funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at The First Congregational Church of Deep River, 1 Church Street in Deep River. Burial will follow in the Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lorna's name to the Chester Hose Company, P.O. Box 214, Chester, CT 06412. To share a memory of Lorna or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
