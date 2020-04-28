|
Lorraine Alyce Britton, 94, of Avon, CT, formerly of Beverly, MA and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at UConn Health Center in Farmington, CT on April 24, 2020 just three days after her 94th birthday. Lorraine was predeceased by her father, Willard W. Britton and her mother, Amy N. (Burnham) Britton, as well as her brother, Willard W. Britton, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Amy E. DiFazio and her husband, Joseph, of Bristol, CT, several nieces who she thought of as her daughters, Kyle Lincoln, Avon, CT, Dayle Kane, Unionville, CT, Jodi O'Connor, Avon, CT, Kim Macdonald, Bristol, CT and nephews, Wayne Britton and Dennis Britton of MA, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Lorraine worked for the Boston & Maine Railroad for 42 years and even after taking the train to work everyday, she still had a fondness for trains in her later years. She adored family dogs and cats, loved the beach, spending many hours at Lynch Park in Beverly, MA and Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota, FL. Most of all, she loved her family, and was overjoyed when new babies were born into it. She was a wonderful, loving Aunt, providing many hours of fun for her nieces and nephews and we will miss her presence at family gatherings. The family wishes to express our appreciation to all caregivers and friends who have lovingly touched Lorraine's life in the past eight years that she has been at River Ridge Assisted Living. We would also like to thank all of the very special caregivers on the Coronavirus Floor at UConn Health Center who cared for her lovingly in our absence and helped us be in touch with her through Facetime. A private family service will be held at Simsbury Cemetery in Simsbury, CT. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Red Cross. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020