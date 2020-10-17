1/1
Lorraine Boughton
1938 - 2020
Lorraine (Parente) Boughton, 81, of Rocky Hill peacefully went to the Lord, Monday, October 12, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. Lorraine was born on Christmas Day in 1938, and raised in Hartford, one of four children to the late John and Mary (Carraciolo) Parente. She leaves her loving husband Larry "Butch" Boughton, her children, Joe and Kathy Boughton, Kelly and Frank Pellegrino, her grandchildren, Joey, Tony, Danny and Alyssa, her sister Christine and Donald Mertens along with many beloved extended family and friends. Friends and relatives may pay their respects on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 8:45-10:45 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. All CDC Covid guidelines will be followed. Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private mass at The Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield, followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St, East Hartford, CT 06108. For the full obituary and further information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
08:45 - 10:45 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Butch, Joe and Kelly,
My deepest sympathy on your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.

Chris Williams
Chris Williams
Friend
October 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
