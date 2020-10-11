Lorraine (Boland) Casarella, 92, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully at Southington Care Center on October 2. Lorraine was born and grew up in Meriden and spent the last 70 years of her life in Plantsville. She was born on June 17, 1928 to the late William and Wilemina (Priebe) Boland. Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Frank Casarella Sr. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Lorraine will be tenderly missed by her 11 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sons: Frank Casarella Jr. and wife, Diane of Burlington, Ronald Casarella of Southington, Neil Casarella and wife, Cheri of Mooresville, NC, Bill Casarella and wife, Peggy of Southington, Michael Casarella of Plantsville, Paul Casarella and wife, Christine of Rocky Hill, Ken Casarella and wife, Kim of Plantsville, Robert Casarella and wife, Danielle of Southington, daughters: Gail Maringola and husband, Marcus of Lexington, SC, Lori Roccapriore and husband, Tom of Plantsville, Dawn Sterling and husband, Lance of Southington, grandchildren: Marcus Casarella and wife, Francine, Tara Morriss and husband, Gregg, Jordan Casarella and wife, Ashley, Nathan Casarella and wife, Ashley, Jessica Casarella, Marcus Maringola Jr. and wife, Kristin, Crystal Maringola, Eric Casarella and wife Marissa, Lauren Casarella, Sara Roccapriore, Connor Casarella, Raegan Casarella, Spencer Sterling, Skylar Sterling, and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her loving sister, Marge Carabetta and brother Thomas Boland, both of Meriden, her sister-in-law, Sara Casarella, her brothers in law, Vincent, Michael and Anthony Casarella. She also leaves behind her dear brother-in-law, Mario Casarella of Laurel, MD, and sister-in-law, Rita Casarella of Southington, who became a very dear friend to Lorraine. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was also predeceased by her best friend of 50 years, Mary Regis of Plantsville. She and Mary had a wonderful, story-filled tradition of having coffee and a snack together every Monday for decades. Frank Sr. was the complete love of her life. They met when they were teenagers, married young and had a wonderful life together filled with love and happiness. Frank passed away 16 years ago. Her family was the center of Lorraine's universe. Her family was her career. Despite a lack of formal training, Lorraine was part nurse, part psychiatrist, part guidance counselor, part teacher, and part cheerleader to her children. Lorraine exuded LOVE and kindness. She was a low maintenance, unselfish person. She spent her life caring for others and she spread her love everywhere she went. She was a role model for love and compassion. A religious person all her life, Lorraine lived her life like a saint. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone, even if they deserved it! Her faith was extremely important to her. Despite her own maladies, she spent much of her life praying for others, she was a human praying machine. Lorraine was also a huge UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball fan and enthusiastically watched every game that she could. In her later years, Lorraine endured sickness, cancer, spinal surgery and one hospital visit after another. Lorraine never quit, never complained, dug down deep and fought ferociously to recover from one medical challenge after another. Lorraine lived in the same house in Plantsville for 68 years. After raising 11 children, she finally got her driver's license and began to work outside the home. She worked in the cafeteria at Wilcox and Goodwin Technical Schools doing what she did best, being like a mom to those kids who needed love and attention. She greeted every student with a warm smile. Appropriately, the students affectionately called her "Grandma". From your sons and daughters: This past week we lost the most beautiful, kind, person we will ever know in our lifetime…Mom! She had an abundance of patience raising her 11 children. She was always so calm and compassionate. There is nothing more that we value than the love she had for us. She is now at peace with Dad. We love you, Mom! We are "Casarella Strong!" The Casarella family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Southington Care Center for the kindness, professional care, and love given to Lorraine. She spent the last three years of her life there and made many friends on the staff. The staff members were like family to Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Lorraine's name to the Nursing Support Fund at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Avenue, Southington, CT 06489. There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private service followed by a celebration of Lorraine's life at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com