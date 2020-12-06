Lorraine Claire Goss, 92, of Tariffville, wife of the late Philip H. Goss, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at McLean in Simsbury. She was born June 29, 1928 in Berlin, NH, daughter of the late Rene and Rena (Valliere) Bisson and had lived in Tariffville for over 50 years. Mrs. Goss was a Human Resources Manager for CIGNA for many years prior to her retirement. Lorraine was a devoted and active member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. She was a member of the Ladies Guild, held many positions in leadership and was awarded the Archdiocesan Medal of Appreciation. Lorraine enjoyed knitting. ceramics and reading, especially murder mysteries. She also enjoyed traveling with favorite trips to Venice, Europe and China, and most of all loved to spend time with friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Sanders and her husband of Tucker, GA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Robert Bisson. There are no calling hours. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 7th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Private burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Tariffiville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmington Valley VNA, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Lorraine's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes or to view the Mass live remotely.