Lorraine Carling, 75, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born on August 25, 1945 in New Britain, CT, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Florence (Pas) Gelmini. Lorraine graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1963. She married the love of her life, Harry Carling, on May 21, 1966 and moved to Berlin in 1969. Together they enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Lorraine worked at Aetna for over 15 years. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom to her four children, and taking care of her loving grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, including going to Hampton Beach, Disney World, cooking, going out for family dinners, and the casino. Surviving are her husband, Harry Carling; a daughter, Lynn Armstrong and her husband Chris; three sons, Eric Carling, Todd Carling and his wife Kristine, Kevin Carling and his wife Rebecca; and nine grandchildren, Parker Carling, Ryan Bevacqua, Kyle Carling, Melanie Carling, Alexis Armstrong, Chloe Carling, Jacob Carling, Isabella Carling, and Liliana Carling. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Alan Gelmini. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church, Kensington. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery. Family and close friends may call at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain on Monday morning from 10-11 AM. Please share a memory of Lorraine with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
.