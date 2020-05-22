Lorraine Frances Brown, 95, of Windsor, beloved wife for 48 years of the late Sargent Edward Augustus Brown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Windsor. Born in West Blocton, AL on July 27, 1924, daughter of the late Archie Richard and Mamie Beatrice (Cleveland) Lacey, she was raised in West Blocton, AL and graduated from high school in Fairfield, AL. During her husband's 30 year career in the US Army, she traveled to Germany, Italy, France and various locations in the United States. Lorraine and Edward (Eddie) returned to West Blocton, AL after retirement where they became actively involved in Union Baptist Missionary Church and the community. She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter, Delores Thompson and her husband Curtis of Windsor; three grandchildren, Monica Campbell and her husband Pastor Conway Campbell, Sr. of Worcester, MA, Renee Sherman of Hartford, and Curtis Thompson, Jr. of Windsor; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Her family will receive friends TODAY, Friday, May 22, 6-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Attendance may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Shiney Rock Cemetery, West Blocton, AL. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.