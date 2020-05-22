Lorraine Frances Brown
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Frances Brown, 95, of Windsor, beloved wife for 48 years of the late Sargent Edward Augustus Brown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Windsor. Born in West Blocton, AL on July 27, 1924, daughter of the late Archie Richard and Mamie Beatrice (Cleveland) Lacey, she was raised in West Blocton, AL and graduated from high school in Fairfield, AL. During her husband's 30 year career in the US Army, she traveled to Germany, Italy, France and various locations in the United States. Lorraine and Edward (Eddie) returned to West Blocton, AL after retirement where they became actively involved in Union Baptist Missionary Church and the community. She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter, Delores Thompson and her husband Curtis of Windsor; three grandchildren, Monica Campbell and her husband Pastor Conway Campbell, Sr. of Worcester, MA, Renee Sherman of Hartford, and Curtis Thompson, Jr. of Windsor; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Her family will receive friends TODAY, Friday, May 22, 6-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Attendance may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Shiney Rock Cemetery, West Blocton, AL. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved