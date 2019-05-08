Lorraine H. McNally, age 87, a longtime resident of Chester passed away on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 in Colchester where she had resided since January. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late John H. McNally who predeceased her on June 4, 2017. She was born in Essex, CT on February 21, 1932 the daughter of Charles Idell and Elizabeth May (Chappell) Hall. Lorraine was a very active and longtime member of The United Church of Chester where she had at one time served as a Deacon and also Director of the Christian Education Program. She was employed for over 20 years at the Lee Company and served as a Quality Control Inspector there. She loved birdwatching and caring for her many backyard songbirds. She also was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed crocheting and watching her grandsons compete in their high school sporting events. She will be forever remembered for the love she shared for her family. Lorraine leaves her daughters, Lisa A. McNally of Ormond Beach, FL, and Nancy M. Magnuson and her husband Jon of Lebanon, CT her son, John S. McNally and his wife Lily Jiang of Plainville, CT, grandsons; Jason, Ryan, and Jacob McNally and Ethan and Chandler Magnuson; great-grandsons, Marshall and Archer Kohen-McNally, and her great-granddaughter Ivy McNally. Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Rose McNally and her son Steven J. McNally. A graveside service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road in Centerbrook at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to The United Church of Chester, P.O. 383, Chester, CT 06412. To share a memory of Lorraine or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com . Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019