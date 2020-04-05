|
Lorraine K. Wiesen died on March 31, 2020 at the age of 96. She leaves her beloved daughters, Debby Wiesen Kelly and Andrea W. Rundgren, and a son-in-law, David M. Kelly. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley M. Wiesen, parents Harry and Sayde Kaplan, sister Ruth Gitlin, and brother Albert Kaplan. She was born in New Jersey, moved to Hartford at a very young age, and lived in West Hartford all of her adult life in the same house for over 60 years. Well educated, she was a graduate of the University of Vermont when few attended college. Highly cultivated, she was a lover of all performing arts, literature, and fine art. Fervently ardent to her faith, she was with her husband a founding member of Beth El Temple. That unswerving faith was a comfort and inspiration all her life. Her love and devotion for family was boundless. For her husband she made a home for 66 years and solely cared for him during the last 12 years of his life. For her daughters there was nothing she would not do to support and protect them. Her great capacity to care extended to all of her relatives, through several generations, acknowledging every milestone in their lives and accepting each without judgement. Gentlest, kindest, most generous of souls, her loss to her daughters is incalculable. A private graveside service and burial was held at Beth El Temple Cemetery. Donations may be made to Beth El Temple or the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020