Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Lorraine L. Kendall

Lorraine L. Kendall Obituary
Kendall Lorraine L. Laprise Lee Kendall [email protected] Lorraine L. Kendall, 84, of Avon, died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. Born in New Britain, CT, the daughter of the late Adelard and Delia (St. Pierre) Laprise. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 40 years Leonard P. Kendall Sr. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.come for more details. AVON
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019
