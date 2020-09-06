Lorraine M. Lowe passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 1 after having beat COVID-19. Born in Hartford on July 21, 1931, Lorraine attended Hartford Public Schools and Hillyer College. Lorraine volunteered for the Town of Rocky Hill for years offering her time and assistance and was recognized with various awards for her service. Lorraine was gifted in English and enjoyed writing poetry for many occasions. Lorraine's joy in life were her three beautiful granddaughters, Lia, Jenna and Caitlee. She showered them with love shown by the lipstick marks all over their faces. When she wasn't watching the Wheel of Fortune, she was out clothes shopping for the girls referencing her notebook of jotted down measurements she always kept with her. Lorraine loved the beach and worshipped the sun, loved to drive everywhere and go to "exercise class." She never left the house without her eyebrows on and lipstick perfectly applied. She took great joy in taking care of Caitlee, the last one, when she arrived home from kindergarten. They ate lunch together watching The Price is Right. She loved her Aunt Fran and Aunt Flo dearly and took great pleasure in taking care of their needs. Lorraine had a great compassion and kindness for others, and always saw the good in people. She loved to sing to the girls and taught them always to be kind. Love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Lorraine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laura (Lattanzio) and Richard McNamara of Berlin, granddaughters, Lia, Jenna, and Caitlee. Lorraine also leaves a brother Robert Lowe (Josephine), stepsister Sheila Thompson, Cousin Judy Krohomer, Aunt Francis Sampeck, Aunt Barbara Judycki, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Lorraine was predeceased by her son Ofc. Thomas Lattanzio and her wonderful mother Helen (Judycki) Rich. We would like to warmly thank the Ledgecrest Healthcare Center in Berlin for the many years of expert care. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Masonicare for their level of care Lorraine received throughout the last few years. Thank you Jan, Don and many others. Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill is in charge of arrangements. www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Lorraine will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A private gathering at the cemetery will be offered for family and friends by RSVP to Laura McNamara Email. Social distancing and masks will be required.