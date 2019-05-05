Lorraine M. Tracy, 90, of Glastonbury, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her cousins Mary Ellen and Patricia. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (McDonald) Tracy. Lorraine was a graduate of Hartford High School and then worked for Travelers Insurance Co. for many years. She was a part of the Travelers Girl Club and loved to bowl.She leaves behind several cousins, among them Mary (Mary Ellen) Baumgartel of Newington and Patricia Byrne of Vernon. She was predeceased by her two brothers Henry (Buddy) Tracy and Joseph Tracy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 8th, at Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St, Glastonbury, CT. Burial will follow in Mt. will be . Calling hours will be held from 8:30-10:00 AM on Wednesday, prior to the service, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Memorial contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019