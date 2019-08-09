Home

Lorraine Pandolfo


1955 - 2019
Lorraine Pandolfo Obituary
Lorraine Pandolfo, 63, of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Tecla Pandolfo. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred. She leaves her brother Richard Pandolfo and his wife Nora of Rocky Hill, her sister-in-law Joan Pandolfo and niece Christine Pandolfo of Burlington, niece Julie Laude and her husband Mark of Bristol. She also leaves her Aunt "Dodo" Dolores and Uncle Bob Tomolonis of South Windsor, other loving family members and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at HH Conklin5 for their care and support. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
