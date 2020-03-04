Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Martha's Church
214 Brainard Rd
Enfield, CT
View Map

Lorraine R. Dionne


1942 - 2020
Lorraine R. Dionne Obituary
Lorraine R. Dionne, 77, of Enfield, CT, passed away at Parkway Pavilion Health & Rehabilitation Center in Enfield, CT on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a period of failing health. Lorraine was born in Biddeford, ME on November 14, 1942. She was the daughter of Ida (Morin) Lebel and Robert S. Lebel. At the age of eight, the family moved to Hartford, CT where she attended St. Ann's Elementary Parish School and later at Burns High School. At 18, she married Gerald Norman "Guy" Dionne and worked at a dry cleaning establishment for 12 years. She then worked at odd jobs until she retired due to ill health. Lorraine was a dedicated and loving caregiver to her elderly mother who died at home in 2003. Lorraine loved to play bingo, visit the casinos, cook and watch TV. Family members include her brother, Brother Ralph Lebel, a member of the religious community of Brothers of the Sacred Heart in Nashua, NH; her daughters Ernestine "Tina" Jenkins and her husband Troy of Springfield, MA, Debbie Owens of Winter Haven, FL, and her son Richard Nadeau and his wife Carol and their son Ryan of Raleigh, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 AM at St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Rd., Enfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
