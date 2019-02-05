Lorraine (Swokla) Baxter, 79 of Wethersfield, beloved wife of Gerald S. Baxter Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at home. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Anthony and Julia (Esak) Swokla and lived in South Windsor before moving to Wethersfield in 1978. After graduating Weaver High School in 1957, Lorraine worked at Travelers Insurance Co. for several years before raising her five children. Lorraine was a superb bowler and for years held the high score in the women's league. She was an important part of the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home and obtained her funeral directors license in 1983. She was a long time volunteer for the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette. Lorraine was a gifted artist and many of her paintings can be found in the family business and her families' homes. She loved spending her weekends at the lake where she gardened and enjoyed the wildlife.Besides her husband she is survived by her four sons, Gerald S. Baxter Jr. and his wife Suzanne, Glenn A. Baxter, Kenneth A. Baxter and his wife Carla and Keith A. Baxter, and her daughter Norine E. Baxter. She also leaves behind her five granddaughters Lesley, Victoria, Michele, Jennifer and Abigail and her two grandsons Gerald III and Tucker, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her three brothers Walter, Nicholas and Anthony Swokla. The funeral will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, February 7, from the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call Wednesday, February 6, from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette, 915 Maple Ave., Hartford, CT 06114-2330. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with our family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary