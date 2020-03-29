|
Lorraine P. (Poitras) Whalen, 93, of Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Whalen. Born in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of the late Archie and Marie (Doucette) Poitras, she was a longtime resident of Hartford. Lorraine loved Shirley Temple movies, reading, playing bingo, scratch tickets and making jigsaw puzzles. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her five children, Donald Whalen, Louis Whalen, Dennis Whalen, Loretta Carter and Lorraine Roman, 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings Marcy LaChance, Ray Poitras and Gene Poitras. She was predeceased by her four children, David, Daniel, Lawrence and Linda. Lorraine was laid to rest privately with her husband and children in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Further services will be held at a future time. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Fisette-Batzner, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a condolence with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020