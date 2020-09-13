1/1
Lorraine Z. Klappholz
1931 - 2020
Lorraine Z. Klappholz, 89, of Old Saybrook, CT, wife of the late Lowell Klappholz, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was born June 18, 1931 in Bayonne, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Meyer and Dora Rubin Zarchin. Lorraine was a secretary for many years at the Travelers Insurance Company before retirement. She is survived by her three children Marcy Littlefield of Columbia, CT, Lisa Klappholz of Old Saybrook, CT and Michael Klappholz (Gail) of Hernando, MS, two sisters, Rhoda Meisner of Rye Brook, NY and Sandy Herzog of Old Saybrook, CT. Lorraine is also survived by her grandchildren, Mandy (Mike Schooling), Christopher (Jennifer) Cooper, and Stephanie (Jacob) Walley and Logan Littlefield and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Gary Littlefield. A graveside service was held at Beth-David Cemetery in Kenilworth, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of the following: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Congregation Ahavath Achim (Colchester, CT), Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek (Chester, CT) or Watrous Nursing Center (for Recreation) in Madison, CT.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
