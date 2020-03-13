Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 West Street
Rockville, CT
Lottie Slivinski


1925 - 2020
Lottie Slivinski Obituary
Lottie Slivinski, 95 of Rockville went to eternal rest on March 10, 2020. She was born January 6, 1925 to the late Stanley and Mary (Deptula) Slivinski. She retired from Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Company. She is survived by her nieces, Suzanne Russell of Gilford, CT and Mary Ann Pepe of Florida; her nephew, Clinton Russell of Florida. She was predeceased by her sisters, Connie Slivinski, Alice Olsowy and Irene Russell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 33 West Street, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Rockville. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
