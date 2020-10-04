Louann R. Maher, 65, of Barkhamsted, passed away at Hartford Hospital due to complications from Stevens Johnson Syndrome. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. Maher for 47 years. Louann was born in Hartford on November 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Parent) Dubay. Louann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She adored her family, enjoying every cherished moment with them and she always made sure they were well cared for. Louann often put the needs of others before her own and was extremely generous with her time, volunteering at local convalescent homes and hospital gift shops. Louann will be dearly missed by her husband Tim, daughter Mandie Rueckert and her husband Quentin of Canton, son Todd Maher of Barkhamsted, grandchildren Jackson and Addison, sister Tina Roy, brothers Gilman Dubay and his wife Ginny, James Dubay, & several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Wilfred and Richard Dubay, & Gloria Mahle. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-6:00PM, with a service celebrating Louann's life immediately following at 6:00PM, at Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com