1/
Louann R. Maher
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louann R. Maher, 65, of Barkhamsted, passed away at Hartford Hospital due to complications from Stevens Johnson Syndrome. She was the beloved wife of Timothy J. Maher for 47 years. Louann was born in Hartford on November 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Parent) Dubay. Louann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She adored her family, enjoying every cherished moment with them and she always made sure they were well cared for. Louann often put the needs of others before her own and was extremely generous with her time, volunteering at local convalescent homes and hospital gift shops. Louann will be dearly missed by her husband Tim, daughter Mandie Rueckert and her husband Quentin of Canton, son Todd Maher of Barkhamsted, grandchildren Jackson and Addison, sister Tina Roy, brothers Gilman Dubay and his wife Ginny, James Dubay, & several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Wilfred and Richard Dubay, & Gloria Mahle. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, www.wish.org Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-6:00PM, with a service celebrating Louann's life immediately following at 6:00PM, at Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
06:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved