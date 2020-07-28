Louis A. Kucharski, 91, of Bristol, passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side, Sunday evening, July 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Arline "Lee" Kucharski, married for 63 years. Lou was born in Hampton, NY on July 1, 1929 one of eleven children to Stanley and Mary Kucharski. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Army and was retired after 33 years with Superior Electric as an Electrical Engineer. Lou and his wife were lifelong members of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. From 1950 to 1953 he played minor league baseball and continued his love for the sport throughout his life. Lou was a devoted husband and father because family was most important to him and besides his wife, he leaves his children and their spouses Kathleen Bohlig (Mel), Ted Kucharski (Donna), James Kucharski (Frances), JoAnn Cerosky, Patricia Puia and Thomas Kucharski (Lynn); grandchildren Zachary Bohlig, Alyssa Cerosky, Gregory Bohlig, Michael, Grace, Katie and Lucille Kucharski, Owen and Audrey Puia, Jacob and Faith Kucharski; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters Henry, Stanley, Edward, Leo, Theodore and John Kucharski, Anna Muisener, Alice Wilk, Jenny Van Buren and Leona Kucharski. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Full military honors will be bestowed following the Mass in front of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz.org/ct
). O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Lou's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
.