Louis A. Urban, Sr., 91, of Granby, beloved husband of Jeanne Marie Schontag Urban, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, son of the late Rev. Joseph D. and Irene Vilma (Techy) Urban, he was raised in Bridgeport and graduated high school as Valedictorian of his class. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served during the last years of WWII. After discharge, he earned his BS and MS in Engineering from Columbia University in 1950 and 1954 respectively. He began a 33-year career with Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies as an Aeronautical Engineer in 1954, retiring in 1987. He is credited with 13 US Patents; many still in use today; that are critical to aircraft flight. In 1985 he was awarded the George Mead Gold Award for outstanding achievement in gas path analysis. He authored a book, "Gas Turbine Engine Parameter Interrelationships", translated into dozens of languages, which was the definitive study analyzing how jet engines operate. While known as one of the most brilliant minds in aeronautical engineer management, he was an accomplished fly fisherman, earning 2nd place in an International Fly-Fishing Contest sponsored by Field and Stream magazine. He also enjoyed photography and repairing all makes of cameras. Lou was a man devoted first to his family; then his church; his career; and finally, his community. He was an active member of the South Congregational Church, Granby where he served multiple times as Deacon, Moderator, and on many church committees. He was one of the founders of the Granby Ambulance Association and a volunteer with the "Granby Drummer" where he wrote articles and provided photographic services. Besides his wife Jeanne Marie; he leaves his children, Barbara Steadman (Russell), Sharon Sullo (William), Susan Fallavollita (Robert), Mary-Elizabeth Perri (Garth), Dawn Schontag, Lauren Schontag (William), Louis Urban, Jr. (Lynn), Jerald Schontag (Kookkai), John Maloney, and James Maloney; grandchildren Jason, Carie, Jake, Dylan, Sydney, Madison, Katy, Christine, Michael, Jennifer, and Sarah; great grandchildren Connor, Gavin, Garrett, and Dominick; a sister Irene Elek; sister-in-law Ann Urban; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his brother, Joseph Urban, he was predeceased by his wife Martha (Summers) Urban and his wife Barbara (Brennan) Urban. His family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the Hayes Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11 AM at the South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. Burial will be private in Granby Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Granby Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 617, Granby, CT 06035. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary