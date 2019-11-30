Home

Dr. Louis DeSantis, 88, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Compobasso, Italy, son of the late Martin and Mary (Lamenta) DeSantis. Lou was a graduate of Springfield College, Boston University, and Tufts School of Dental Medicine. He was self employed as a dentist for 48 years in Stafford Springs, CT. Lou was a member of the Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion, Italian Benefit Society, Lions Club, where he was a former District Governor, Tolland County Dental Society, Stafford School Board, and the Stafford Historical Society. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly (DeNadai) DeSantis; two children, Dr. David DeSantis and his wife Kim of Indiana, and Linda DeSantis and Randal Raymond of Stafford Springs, CT; and five grandchildren, Julianna and Christopher DeSantis-Raymond, and Lindsay, Piper, and Dominic DeSantis. He was predeceased by his sister, Dr. Angela Hill. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9-11 A.M., with a prayer service to take place at 11 A.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Military honors will follow the service. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion, 10 Monson Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to the Stafford Historical Society, 5 Spring St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -