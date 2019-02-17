Louis Edward Gamer, died on February 12, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. Born on November 30, 1928 in Glastonbury the son of the late Louis Gamer and Amelia (Krajger) Phillips, he was a lifelong Glastonbury resident who had graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1947. In 1947 he joined the US Navy and served until 1951. He was part of the submarine force where he served on the USS Cusk and USS Lionfish and is a Veteran of the Korean War. Louis was married to the late Margaret P. Gamer for 56 years. He leaves behind his children Gary Gamer of Windsor Locks, Peter and his wife Laura Gamer of Cromwell and grandchildren Holly, Hannah and Jeffrey. He is also survived by his brother Charles Gamer of Portland and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Beatrice Havanec and a brother Robert Gamer. Louis was a Mason and worked construction for most of his life with the last ten plus years as a Mason with the West Hartford School System. He played competitive soccer as an adult and loved all sports. He enjoyed boating, fishing, lobstering and being outside. He maintained a vegetable garden till the very end. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (February 23, 2019) 11:30 am at St Paul Church, 2577 Main St. Glastonbury. A reception will be held after the Mass at a place to be announced. A burial with military honors at St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury will take place in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to any Veteran's Charity or Animal Rescue Group. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary