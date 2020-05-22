Louis F. Szymkowicz, 85, of Windsor, died peacefully in the home he built on May 20, 2020. He was born in Hartford on December 6, 1934, and saw many changes throughout his life. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis at 10 and went to live at Seaside Sanatorium on the coast in Connecticut on March 22, 1945. He describes his time there as almost the best time of his life. He said, "I couldn't have gotten a better vacation if you had $2 million." The treatment for tuberculosis at the time was fresh air and swimming daily in the ocean. He fished a lot, played baseball, and played pranks on the nurses in cahoots with the doctors. He made many lifelong friends there. He graduated high school there and then went to UCONN. He left UCONN when his dad died to help his mother. He finally finished in 1968 with a degree in civil engineering. The first part of Lou's career was spent with the State of Connecticut starting in 1955 with the Department of Transportation. One of his jobs was as inspector of the building of I-91 from Hartford to Enfield. He left the state in 1978 to work for King Construction of Bloomfield. The Kings became extended family for him and he worked there part time until just weeks before his death. Lou married the love of his life, Janet Robichaud, on April 4, 1958. They were married for 47 years until her death in 2006. Lou always referred to Janet as the prettiest woman he knew. Their first house was on Bonner Street in Hartford, then a home in Enfield, then living in Windsor for 57 years. Lou had three children and he was always driving them to or from some activity--along with many of their friends. We probably can't count as high as how many kids he drove to and from practices and games. In 1972 through 1976 he was President of Windsor Little League. He was player agent from 1972-1982 where he assigned players to teams and held a draft. He was Vice-President of the Windsor Hockey league in the 1980's. His interests included fishing, horse shoes, baseball, football, hockey, building stuff, fireworks, and target shooting. Lou had a special friend next door in Windsor for many years, Bill Taul. Lou and Bill were a crazy combination. They tied fireworks to arrows on a crossbow. They built a target shooting range in a greenhouse. They mowed each other's lawns and generally looked out for each other. Lou watched a lot of sports tv and must have eaten at least 100 pounds of Stateline potato chips and genoa salami sandwiches while doing so. But don't ask him his favorite vegetable--he hated them all. He has traveled around the country, the Caribbean, and Canada. He loved to visit Las Vegas and the casinos in Connecticut. Lou leaves his children, Linda and Paul Horn of Middlebury, VT, and their children Avery and Alexander, Roy and Sheila Szymkowicz of Canton, GA, and their children Brian, Robert, and Ellen, and Jacob and Ashley Szymkowicz of Kannapolis, NC and their children Alyssa and Joshua. Due to the Corona Virus a graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Route 75 in Windsor. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or your local youth sports association. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.