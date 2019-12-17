Home

Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Church
5 Saint John Court
Cromwell., CT
Louis Francis Tobias, 87, of Cromwell, husband of the late Theresa (McLean) Tobias, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Steven and Blanche (Golab) Tobias. Lou lived in Cromwell since 1958 and was a member of Saint John Church. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over thirty years and the Town of Cromwell for over ten years and at the same time he was working for Pratt & Whitney, he was a constable for the Town of Cromwell. Lou is survived by two sons, Louis Tobias and his wife Mary of Cromwell and David Tobias and his wife Carol of Durham; two brothers, Marvin Tobias of Middlefield and Thomas Tobias of Durham; five sisters, Marcella Leonard of Portland, Theresa Fields of East Hampton, Bernadine Miller of California, Mary Colvin of Arizona and Monica Termine of Middletown and five grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Kevin, Sarah and Louis D. Along with his wife and parents, Lou was predeceased by five brothers, Joseph, Walter, Steven, Leo and Stanley Tobias and four sisters, Louise Tobias, Veronica Kubeck, Stella Miazga and Anna Golab. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 am at Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's memory may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 17, 2019
