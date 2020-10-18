1/2
Louis J. Gaudio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Joseph Gaudio, 90, of Newington, died Saturday (Oct. 10. 2020) at home. Born in Manhattan, NY, he lived most of his life in Newington. He was employed as an engineer and spent his entire career at Pratt & Whitney. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer and played for many years at Indian Hill Country Club in Newington. In addition, he was known as a huge New York Yankees fan. Two days after Louis's death, his wife Gertrude (Vallieres) Gaudio passed away. He is survived by his son John Gaudio of Collinsville, his daughter Carol and her husband Michael Albert of Columbia, CT; 6 grandchildren Benjamin Gaudio, Elijah Gaudio, Oliver Gaudio, Casey Albert, James Vaillancourt and Gabriel Albert; a sister Elvira DePaola ; two nephews Albert and his wife Marianne Leotta and Joseph and his wife Joanne Leotta. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Leotta. Funeral services will be private and burial with Military Honors will be held in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indian Hill Country Club Scholarship Fund. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved